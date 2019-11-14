SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Greenspon Rammelt purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.51 per share, for a total transaction of $75,891.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $49,727,475.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $808,019.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.