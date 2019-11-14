Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,940,236,000 after acquiring an additional 640,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after buying an additional 516,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after buying an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,397,595,000 after buying an additional 635,871 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,467 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,132 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.25. 2,276,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,637. The company has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.16. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

