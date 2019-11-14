Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. H2O AM LLP increased its position in Emerson Electric by 58.2% in the second quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 348,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,428 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 114,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 215,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 27,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,869. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $75.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,565 shares of company stock worth $4,168,420 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

