Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Purchases 75 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $238.13. 551,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,442. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.98. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.64 and a 1-year high of $238.09. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

