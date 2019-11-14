Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Sells 3,854 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,186 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $158,484,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,511,000 after purchasing an additional 437,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,085,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,098,000 after purchasing an additional 321,433 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.57. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

