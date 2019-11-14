Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SMIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,760 ($23.00) to GBX 1,835 ($23.98) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Smiths Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,645.83 ($21.51).

LON:SMIN traded down GBX 35.50 ($0.46) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,632.50 ($21.33). 832,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,701 ($22.23). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a PE ratio of 28.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,594.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,567.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In other Smiths Group news, insider Andrew Reynolds Smith sold 11,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($21.66), for a total value of £191,764.28 ($250,574.00). Also, insider George Buckley bought 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.80 ($16,339.74).

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

