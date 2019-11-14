SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMGZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

SMGZY traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $21.01. 7,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,775. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.99. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About SMITHS GRP PLC/S

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

