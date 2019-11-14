SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Shares Down 0.6%

SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97, 6,130 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 248% from the average session volume of 1,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12.

SNAM S P A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNMRY)

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,625 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

