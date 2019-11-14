Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.87.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOGO. 86 Research downgraded Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sogou in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Sogou stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Sogou has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.07 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sogou by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,212,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 933,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

