Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Update

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SUNS opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.59. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 35.72%. On average, analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Solar Senior Capital’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUNS. BidaskClub downgraded Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 65.6% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the second quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

