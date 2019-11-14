Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Trading 8.2% Higher

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s share price traded up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.31, 70,814 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 322,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $505.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $472,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,328,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after purchasing an additional 130,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 87,016 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 35.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.