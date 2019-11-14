Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.6% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,677,000. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $264.47 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.00 and a 1-year high of $264.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $243.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.49.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

