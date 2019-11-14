Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 117.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 229,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 124,063 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $3,032,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 32.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SON shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $58.90. 16,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,432. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sonoco Products Co has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

