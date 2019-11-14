SophiaTX (SPHTX) Price Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Liquid. SophiaTX has a market cap of $750,878.00 and approximately $25,239.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $650.34 or 0.07534502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00017743 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000224 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bit-Z, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

