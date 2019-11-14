Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to Issue $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. Southern has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $63.09.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $124,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,533 shares of company stock valued at $10,941,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

