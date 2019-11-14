Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQUE) Head to Head Survey

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy 31.37% 14.07% 6.38% Petroquest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Petroquest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.86 billion 0.30 $537.00 million $1.02 2.07 Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) N/A

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy. Petroquest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southwestern Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Southwestern Energy and Petroquest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 3 7 1 0 1.82 Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus price target of $3.39, suggesting a potential upside of 60.51%.

Volatility & Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Petroquest Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 184,024 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 297,445 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 11,921 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 6,364 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

