SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) Stock Holdings Decreased by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned about 0.35% of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 68.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 116,451 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 40,396 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DWFI opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.