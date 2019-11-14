SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMEZ) were down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $59.16 and last traded at $59.24, approximately 800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.03.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.