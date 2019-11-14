SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 135,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SLYG traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $61.23. 55,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,016. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.