Spectiv Hits Market Capitalization of $58,155.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $58,155.00 and approximately $9,797.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,620,250 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com.

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

