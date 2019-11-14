Speedemissions (OTCMKTS:SPMI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Speedemissions Inc (OTCMKTS:SPMI) traded down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 122,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 245,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Speedemissions (OTCMKTS:SPMI)

Speedemissions, Inc provides vehicle emissions testing and safety inspection services in the United States. The company performs accelerated simulated model and on-board diagnostic emissions tests for the automobile fleets of the federal, state, and local governments; and various new and used car dealers in Atlanta, Georgia.

