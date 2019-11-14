Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,841,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $22,828,193,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,445,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $15,233,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 901,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,929,000 after buying an additional 151,642 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of CEF opened at $14.03 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.