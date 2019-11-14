Sprott (TSE:SII) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprott from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE SII traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 30,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.31. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$3.99. The firm has a market cap of $695.44 million and a PE ratio of 46.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

