State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 1,378 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of CorVel worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,449,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,079,000 after purchasing an additional 65,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,032,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CorVel by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CorVel by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 187,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 56,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CorVel by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $85,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $281,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,347,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,621 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,816 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.67. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

