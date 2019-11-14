State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $934,000 Holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWM. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the second quarter worth approximately $20,793,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 107.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,115,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 577,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,554,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,569,000 after purchasing an additional 230,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,170,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $45.58 on Thursday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

SWM has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

