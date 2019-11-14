State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 663 Shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Blucora worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Blucora during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blucora during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the second quarter valued at $249,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the second quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blucora during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Blucora from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $36.00 target price on shares of Blucora and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $20.19 on Thursday. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $18.40 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Blucora had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Blucora Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $1,150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

