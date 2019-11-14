State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases Shares of 7,000 Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 57.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

VMI stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.96. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.45). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $690.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.79%.

VMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.