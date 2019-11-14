State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.10% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,778,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,274,000 after buying an additional 101,442 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,391,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,365,000 after buying an additional 807,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,127,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 749,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of TPRE stock opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.15. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $914.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

