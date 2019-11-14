Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Shares of PKI traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $88.12. 661,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,828. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $71.83 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.27.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 16.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

