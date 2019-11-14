Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Cohu Call Options (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,610 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,303% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

COHU has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Cohu alerts:

In related news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 18.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 209,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,683. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $813.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.