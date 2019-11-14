StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $35.99 on Thursday. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and a PE ratio of 109.06.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

