Stratis (STRAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $427,684.00

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $30.65 million and approximately $427,684.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003532 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu and Coinrail. Over the last week, Stratis has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005657 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000916 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001690 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00061026 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,564,310 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, Binance, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittylicious, Coinrail, Poloniex, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

