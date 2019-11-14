Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 401.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $37.26 on Thursday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $37.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.06.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

