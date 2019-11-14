Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 114.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 253,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40,354 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. 2.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of EC stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. Ecopetrol SA has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.