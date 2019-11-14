Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 264.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,893,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,607,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,458,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,231,000 after buying an additional 556,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,429,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,776,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.56 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.44%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRNT shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

