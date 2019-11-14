Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.13% of Front Yard Residential worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 331.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Front Yard Residential by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Front Yard Residential alerts:

NYSE RESI opened at $10.80 on Thursday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $606.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $55,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RESI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Front Yard Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Front Yard Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.