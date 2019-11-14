Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 23,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 73,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $544.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.62 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.65 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,509.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 119,321 shares of company stock worth $3,587,577 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

