SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Biogen Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $36.67 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $281.89 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $344.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 101.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.