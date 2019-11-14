SunTrust Banks Weighs in on HCI Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for HCI Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59.

HCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of HCI Group stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $45.06. 29,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,611. The company has a market cap of $363.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. HCI Group has a 12-month low of $36.72 and a 12-month high of $56.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in HCI Group in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in HCI Group by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in HCI Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in HCI Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in HCI Group by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

