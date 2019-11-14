Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

Shares of SLGG stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 145,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,933. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

In other Super League Gaming news, major shareholder Mark Jung bought 31,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.96 per share, for a total transaction of $693,057.60. Insiders have bought 51,372 shares of company stock valued at $773,881 over the last quarter.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.