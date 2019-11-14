Superdry’s (SDRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Superdry in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 585.56 ($7.65).

Superdry stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 454.40 ($5.94). The stock had a trading volume of 79,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 812 ($10.61). The firm has a market cap of $372.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 442.19.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

