S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 million.

S&W Seed stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,717. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.41.

SANW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

