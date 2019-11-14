S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SANW. ValuEngine raised shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

SANW stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.41. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in S&W Seed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

