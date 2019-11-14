Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Trading Up 0.9%

Symphony International Holdings Ltd (LON:SIHL)’s stock price was up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01), approximately 178,840 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 889,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 million and a PE ratio of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.91.

In related news, insider Anil Thadani acquired 292,010 shares of Symphony International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £175,206 ($228,937.67).

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion. It also invests in real estate development.

