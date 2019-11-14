Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Nomura set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

SYF opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $2,292,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.