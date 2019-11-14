Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,430,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the September 30th total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.39. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $252,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14,246.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,379,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,387 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 26.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,694,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,615 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 263.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,110,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,339,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 51.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,081,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura set a $43.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

