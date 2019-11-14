Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 1,844.96%.

NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.