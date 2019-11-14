SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

SysGroup PLC (LON:SYS) shares dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.17 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36.17 ($0.47), approximately 4,969 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 7,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

The stock has a market cap of $18.29 million and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 38.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.85.

About SysGroup (LON:SYS)

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud hosting and managed IT services the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Value Added Resale (VAR) of Products/Services. The Managed Services segment offers various forms of managed services to customers.

