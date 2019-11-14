Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,605 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.06% of Benchmark Electronics worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHE. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lisa K. Weeks sold 3,518 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $99,594.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BHE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 100,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.18 and its 200 day moving average is $27.02. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

