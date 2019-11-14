Systematic Financial Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Systematic Financial Management LP lessened its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,495 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Meritor were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 124.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 214,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Meritor by 16.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTOR. Barclays cut their price objective on Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Meritor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

MTOR traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.69. 88,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Meritor Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.30.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Meritor’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritor Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

